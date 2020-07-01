Rose Jean "Rose" Fuller
Rose "Rose" Jean Fuller
June 23, 2020
Graveside Services for Ms. Rosa "Rose" Jean Fuller, 69, Daytona Beach, who passed on June 23, 2020, will be 11 AM Friday, July 3, 2020 at Sunset Park Cemetery, Old Big Tree Rd, South Daytona. Calling hours will be from 5-7PM, today (Thurs, July 2) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home. Ms. Fuller was a 1969 graduate of Campbell Senior High School and later received her Associate Degree from Daytona Beach Community College. She was the oldest child to the late Elijah Fuller and Betty Jackson Fuller. Ms. Fuller was preceded in death by 1 brother, Robert Fuller. Rose truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, conversing with family and friends, shopping, enjoying walks around the intercostal and parks, going to the movie theater, watching basketball and spending time with her family. Rose is survived by her 3 sons, affectionately known as her "boys"- Antonio "Tony" Herndon, Dr. Larry Herndon, and Jessie Milton; her grandchildren: Aquita Herndon, Larry Herndon III, Londyn Herndon, Kerissa Herndon and a great grandson: Dante Pelham; her siblings, Betty Fuller Groom, Judy Fuller and Emma Fuller Morris.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
