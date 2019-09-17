Home

Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Daytona Beach
167 Ridgewood Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 253-7601
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Rose Lee Shelton Frisby Obituary
Rose Lee Shelton Frisby
September 14, 2019
It is with a sad heart the family of Rose Lee Shelton Frisby informs you of her passing on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her home with her daughters by her side. She worked for 16 years at Sears, where she was in charge of the infant and baby department. She was a Life Member of Beta Sigma Phi. She is predeceased by her husband (Swan) of 62 years, her daughter Elizabeth Ann Richards and her son Daniel "Blaine" Frisby. Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, eight grandsons, and fourteen great grandchildren. She touched our lives in a million wonderful ways and she will be in our hearts forever. She was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, and friend. The family will receive guests at Dale Woodward Funeral Home 167 Ridgewood Ave., Daytona Beach on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 12PM to 1 PM with the funeral service immediately following with Reverend Steve Marion officiating. Interment will follow at Daytona Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes. com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
