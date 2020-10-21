Rose Marie Florio
Mar. 28, 1941 - Oct. 19, 2020
Rose Marie Florio,79, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19th, 2020. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23rd from 5-7pm with a short service at 7pm at Lohman Funeral Home in Ormond Beach. In her honor we would like to show support by wearing a form of pink that evening. Rose was born March 28th, 1941 in Bristol, Rhode Island. She was married to her husband Ennio for 55 years until his passing in 2018. Rose was a Breast Cancer survivor for over 19 years and her passion to help others led her to be the founder of a the local Breast Cancer support group, I'm Stilll Here, Inc. She also volunteered at the American Cancer Society
for 17 years. The group has raised funds to help so many in need going through their Breast Cancer journey. Rose will be missed by her children, Paul & Patty (Ron) Hammer; her grandchildren Robin, Nick, Alyssa, and her great-granddaughter Aviana. Contributions may be made in memory of Rose at www.imstillherebreastcancer.org
or checks payable to I'm Still Here Inc., PO Box 1658, Ormond Beach, Florida 32175.