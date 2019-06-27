Home

Rose Marie Russell


Rose Marie Russell
October 17, 1938 - June 14, 2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Rose Marie Russell, 80, New Smyrna Bch, who passed on June 14, 2019, will be 2 PM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Allen Chapel AME Church, with Rev. Jeffrey Dove, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Fri, June 28) at Allen Chapel AME Church and from 1 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mrs. Russell was born on October 17, 1938 to the late Lucious Isaac Sr. and Pinkie Morris Isaac. She graduated from Chisolm High School. She worked for the Volusia County School Board for many years as a Cafeteria Supervisor. She was an active member of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church where she served as a member of the hospitality committee and the Senior Choir until her health began to fail. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Ernest Russell Sr., a brother: Lucius Isaac Jr. and a daughter Rita Russell. She is survived by 2 sons, Christopher (Sharon) Isaac, Ernest (Connie) Russell, Jr.; 2 daughters, Patricia (Elton) Smith, Gracile Turner; 10 grandchildren, Patrice and Sheena Smith, Darrell Beverly, Jaleesa Isaac, Ernest Russell III, Tramella and Freddie Rogers, Donnie, Jormel, and Shaneka Russell; 18 great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law: Ruth Isaac; and a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com. GAINOUS-WYNN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 386-428-5751.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019
