Rose McNeese Obituary
Rose McNeese
04/07/1937 - 12/01/2019
Rose McNeese died peacefully after a long illness. Rose had an A.S. degree in fashion merchandising, avid beach-goer, and loved to read. Preceded in death by sons, Shannon and Shaun Jones. Survived by sons, Bruce, Craig, Rory, Archie and Arin; daughter, Kelly; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Celebration of Rose's life will be Easter Sunrise Service in Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
