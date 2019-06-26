|
|
Roseann Margaret DiPasquale Zurawski
11/02/1926 - 06/14/2019
Our sadness at the passing of my dearest mother, Roseann, is tempered by the peace and fulfillment of a long life well lived and the faith she had in eternal life with our Lord. Roseann was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 2, 1926 to the late Mary and Michael DiPasquale. Her husband of 64 years, Stephen (Steve) predeceased her in 2008. Her brothers, Harold and Richard, have also passed, as did her youngest daughter, Laurie. Left to miss Roseann is her daughter, Nancy Sodonis and Nancy's life partner, Darryl Getzan, along with friends she has made over the years. Roseann was a soft spoken woman who never made an enemy. She enjoyed people and always thought the best of everyone. She loved all sports, especially golf. She and Steve lived much of their lives in golf communities throughout Florida, where Roseann worked as a ranger and beverage cart girl, and amassed a "small fortune" in tips due to her sweet and outgoing personality. Everybody loved "Rosie". What made her happy was the great outdoors and people having fun. Roseann is to be cremated at her request. No memorials have been planned.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 26 to June 30, 2019