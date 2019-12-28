|
Rosemary Edwards
Aug. 7, 1923 - Dec. 25, 2019
Rosemary Edwards August 7, 1923 was born to the late Roosevelt and Macie Lee Matthews in Samson, Alabama. Rosemary Edwards passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019. She was educated in the public school systems of Samson, Alabama and Ocala, Fl. She married the late Mr. Clifford Albert Shells Sr. The marital union spawned four sons: Clifford Albert Shells Jr., David Lee Shells (deceased),Freddie Shells Sr., and Henry Eugene Shells (deceased). Rosemary Edwards later moved to Daytona Beach in 1948 and met and married Mr. John L. Edwards Sr. The marital union spawned five children: James Matthews (deceased), Wilhelmena Edwards (deceased), Pearlena Edwards (deceased), and John L. Edwards Jr. (deceased) (Mardecia).
Rosemary Edwards earned her ministerial licence in 1948 and worked tirelessly formulating several churches of which she acted as a co-founder establishing and propagating God's work. She worked in the ministry for many years as a licensed Evangelist and Missionary. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons: Clifford Albert Shells Jr., Freddie Shells Sr, (Betty), and Terry Roosevelt Edwards. Greater than 60 grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends,
Funeral services will be held at Lohman Funeral Home Chapel 1423 Bellevue Ave. Daytona Beach, Fla. 32114 at 1pm. Bishop K. Holt officiating.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019