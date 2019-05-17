|
|
Rosemary Sutton
05/13/2019
Rosemary Sutton died peacefully at home on May 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Bob" Sutton and her daughter, Vikki Sutton Stone of Brooklyn, MI. She is the mother of Phillip Sutton of Brooklyn, MI and her daughter, Judy Devine, of Deland, FL. She is the grandmother of Pam Hudson, Christine McDonald, Jay Wozny, Thomas Wozny, and Ginger Stone. She has five great-grandchildren. Rosemary was born in East Columbus, Indiana in 1926. Rosemary was a graduate of Ball State University with a nursing degree at the age of 21. She married Bob Sutton in 1948. Bob was in the USAF and they lived a military life in Indiana, Bermuda, and eventually settling in Michigan where they became involved in community theater. They moved to Florida in 1973. Rosemary served as a Registered Nurse in many different settings but her favorite was the ER. At age 50 she attended and graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor's of Fine Arts degree. Her love was the community theater, where she directed, produced and acted in many plays, including the iconic role of Miss Daisy in Driving Miss Daisy. The plays she was involved in, both in Michigan and Indiana are too numerous to list. She later became involved in genealogy and was President of Roots and Branches, the Deland genealogy club. Rosemary was a member of First Christian Church of DeLand (Disciples of Christ). Rosemary was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. Her love for and loyalty to her family was beyond compare. She will be greatly missed. Services will be held May 21 at Lohman Funeral Home in DeLand. Viewing and visitation from 10 to noon, services following at 12 noon.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 17 to May 19, 2019