Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosetta Cason

Dec. 2, 1966 - Nov. 3, 2020

Rosetta Cason was born December 2nd 1966 in Wrightsville, GA but lived her life in Daytona Beach, FL. Rosetta lost her battle with Cancer on November 3rd 2020. She was loved by so many, including her late parents James Lee Cason Sr and Maggie Bell Cason, her late Sis Brenda Cason Cox (Kenneth), her Sis Shelia Cason Okumu (Paul), Sis Martha Cason Williams (James), Sis Catherine Cason Holzendorf (Charles), Sis Secquila Cason Grisby, Sis Bridgette Lee Cason, Sis Tomeka Ann Cason (Jeffrey), Bro James Lee Cason Jr (Brianna), Sis Shannon Cason, and Sis Titeka Cason (Larrico). A host of Nephews and Nieces, her Godsisters Karen Morris Gilliam and Michelle Joy Brown, Aunts and Uncles and Cousins who loved her dearly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store