R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Rosetta Williams Rucker


1947 - 2019
Rosetta Williams Rucker Obituary
Rosetta Williams Rucker
Aug. 29, 1947 - Sep. 30, 2019
Funeral services for Mrs. Rosetta Williams Rucker, 72, Daytona Beach, will be 11 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Lighthouse for Christ Ministries, 1247 Center Ave., Holly Hill, FL, with Dr. Ron Fussell, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Oct 4) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mrs. Rucker was born on August 29, 1947 in Dunn, N.C. to the late Butler and Rosetta Williams. She was married to the love of her life, the late Charles Rucker. In her spare time she loved to cook, watch western movies, play checkers and listen to gospel music. She was always there to lend a helping hand to all of her family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memories a son: David Hamilton, Davenport, IA; a daughter: Lisa Seawright, Daytona Beach, FL; grandchildren: Laytoya Brannon, Kyesha Brannon and Erica Griffin, Daytona Beach, FL; a sister: Annette Pelote, Port Orange, FL; a brother: Macey Williams (Geraldine), Orlando, FL; eight great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
