Ross Melick Geiger
8/15/1933 - 2/5/2020
Ross was born in Pigeon, MI to Ed & Ortha Geiger, and was one of 9 children. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Pauline, Janette and Shirley, and his beloved son Brett. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy, daughters Dana & Fawn, grandsons Ryan & Cole, sister Beverly, and brothers Ron, Ken, Keith & Paul. Ross studied at Asbury College, choosing to enlist in the Army in between his Junior and Senior year. This was during the occupation of Germany. Upon his return, he finished his Business Administration degree from Asbury College, met his beautiful bride to be and worked at IBM before he followed his call to preach. He then went to Evangelical Theological Seminary in Naperville Illinois and became a pastor in the Evangelical United Brethren (EUB) in Michigan, serving 3 churches before moving his family to sunny Florida. While at his first church in Brandon, Florida, the EUB merged with the Methodist Church, and became the United Methodist Church. Ross served 6 churches in Florida before retiring to Deland where he and Nancy could be near their daughters. He enjoyed growing up on the farm, spending time with family, annual fishing trips in Canada with his brothers, family trips to Michigan visiting all the brothers and sisters along the way, annual beach trips, gardening, singing in MANY groups and choirs, being silly and trying to make people laugh, playing cards with friends and family, WALKING endless miles, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandsons as they grew from babies to young men to adults. Once in Deland, he loved supporting his grandsons in all their school activities, being very active in their sports games. He was famously known for always having snacks in his trunk and was called Gramps by all the kids! He sang in plays and groups such as "The Great Expectations", and always in the church choir. He was a fill-in pastor for DeLeon Springs United Methodist Church for many months and was always ready to fill-in for his son-in-law Rick at New Light Church. He was a well-known fixture and people watcher at their townhome in Trails West which was situated in prime location near the clubhouse. Ross fought a valiant battle with Multiple Myeloma for 5 years, succumbing to his illness this week. He was loved by all and will be missed greatly! Services will be at Allen Summerhill Funeral Home, 126 E New York Ave, Deland, FL 32724 on Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 AM. Visitation at 10:30. We will have light refreshments after the service at Dana's house, 507 W. Victoria Trails Blvd, Deland FL 32724
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020