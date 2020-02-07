|
|
Roxanna (Roxy) B. Dear
03/02/1937 - 02/02/2020
Roxanna B. Dear (Roxy), 82, of Ormond Beach passed away on February 2, 2020. Born in Detroit, MI, she spent her entire life in Florida. She attended Winter Park High School and Stetson College. She met her husband Tyrrel Dear and they were married in Winter Park on December 27, 1958 (61 years). Roxy raised her family in Miami, then relocated to Volusia County. She is survived by her husband, Tyrrel, her daughter Ginny LaRue (Ed), her son Breck, grandchildren Corey Harris, Bryce Ormsby, Becca Dear, Brandon Ormsby, Annie Dear, and Emily Raver. She has 4 great grandchildren.
Roxy was involved in numerous parishes of the Episcopal Church, a member of the Daughters of the King, an active Christian healer, and a committed member of the Church of Holy Child in Ormond Beach, FL. She was a member in good standing of Celebrate Recovery. Roxy was past President of the Daytona Beach Legal Secretaries, and an active member of the League of Women Voters.
Services are scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at the Church of Holy Child, 1225 Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach. Roxy's request is for a PARTY to follow – please join us as we celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Church of Holy Child.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020