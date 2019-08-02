|
|
Roy Allen Muddiman, Jr.
April 4, 1928 - August 1, 2019
Roy Allen Muddiman., Jr, surrounded by his family who loved and cherished him, passed away on August 1, 2019 at the age of 91 in Winchester, Virginia. Roy was born on April 4, 1928 to Roy Allen Sr. and Minnie Lam Muddiman in Warrenton, VA and was raised in Manassas, VA. After high school, Roy attended Strayer College and worked at Fruit Growers Express and Kiplingers. He was employed by NOVEC, a REA Utility Electric Cooperative for 30 years and retired as the Member Services Manager. Roy was an Air Force Veteran serving four years during the Korean War. Roy was a 32 Degree Mason (69 yrs.), a Shriner, (48 yrs.) and the past President of NOVA Shrine Club and the Ormond Beach Florida Shrine Club. He was a 50 year member of the Lions Club serving as past president of the Manassas Host Lions Club and Ormond Beach, Florida Lions Club. He was a member of the American Legion, Elks, and the Riverview United Methodist Church in Ormond Beach, Florida and the Macedonia United Methodist Church in Stephens City, Virginia. In 1950 Roy married Jane Angeline Randlett, who preceded him in death in 2011, sharing 60 years of marriage. They shared a life full of love with their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed traveling, cruising and spending time with family and friends. Roy was also an avid fan of the Washington Redskins, Nationals and Capitals. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and watching sports. Roy is survived by his daughters, Linda A. Faucett and husband Lee of Dale City, VA; Donna A. Litzler and husband Myron of Stephens City, VA; son, Brian A. Muddiman and wife Millet of Las Vegas, NV; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM where a Masonic Service will take place at 6:00 PM. Sunday and where funeral services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas. Condolences may be left at www.piercefh.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019