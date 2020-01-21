|
Roy Alton Hargrave
Nov. 16, 1954 - Jan. 20, 2020
Roy Alton Hargrave passed into the presence of the Lord on January 20, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1954 in Kennett, MO, to Joseph Louis and Mamie Etta Hargrave. He surrendered to the Lord Jesus Christ at the age of nine and was called to preach in his late teens. He was very active in sports, especially baseball and basket-ball. He met and married the love of his life, Marki Mosley, who shared his love for the Lord. Roy studied at Southern Baptist College in Walnut Ridge, AR, and Southern Baptist University in Bolivar, MO. In 1987, he received a Master's degree in Theological Studies from Mid-American Baptist Theological Seminary and his Doctor of Ministry from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2002. Roy preached in six churches, Tipperary Baptist Church in Knobel, AR, First Baptist in Holcomb, MO, Alexander Baptist in Paragould, AR, Philadelphia Baptist in Jonesboro, AR and Trinity Baptist Church in Memphis, TN; and in 1989 came to Ormond First Baptist Church now Riverbend Community Church where he preached until 2014 when his illness began. Roy believed in a strong commitment to solid, expository proclamation from the pulpit, and he studied diligently to preach God's Word accurately and effectively for his entire life. His preaching changed the lives of many people, leading them to Christ and to a Biblically-based, Christ-centered life. Roy loved his wife, children and grandchildren and spent many hours with them during the last five years of his life. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years, Marki, son Nathan (Erika), daughter Rachel Mergener (Michael), son Jordan (Hope) and son Roy; grandchildren Delaney Hargrave, JD Hargrave, Mason Mergener, Lorelei Hargrave, Molly Mergener, Jude Hargrave, Joanna Hargrave, Jax Hargrave, and Callahan Hargrave; and brothers Jack (Scarlett), Steve (Sharon), and Kenneth (Lisa). Funeral service will be held at Riverbend Community Church at 10:30am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 with a viewing on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions to The Roy Hargrave Library at Riverbend Community Church.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020