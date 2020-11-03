Roy Arnold Rice

Dec. 9, 1941 - Oct. 25, 2020

Roy Rice of Port Orange, FL and Perth Amboy, New Jersey, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach. Roy was born in the borough of Richmond, NYC, NY on December 9, 1941. He attended school in Perth Amboy and graduated in 1960. Roy enlisted in the Navy after school and served for three years after achieving the rank of E-3 - Seaman. He served on the USS Hammerberg (DE 1015). He moved to Florida and worked different construction jobs in the local area for many years. He finally settled in as an employee of the Volusia County – State of Florida - where he managed the Spruce Creek Campgrounds for many years. He retired in 2004. During this time living in Port Orange, Roy was very active and a Life member of the American Legion Post 270, where he served two terms as the Commander of the Post. Roy is preceded in death by his loving wife Patty (2015), who were married in 1996. He is survived by many friends and especially Mike Kovatch and Mike's family, with whom he lived and grew up for many years as a child prior to enlisting in the Navy. There will be a Celebration of Life for Roy at the American Legion Post 270 during the month of November. Please reach out to the Legion at 386-888-0270 for more details.



