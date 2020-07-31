1/1
Roy Bevan Seaton
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Bevan Seaton
Sept. 4, 1980 - July 2, 2020
Roy Bevan Seaton of Deland, Fl moved to Heaven to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ on July 2nd, 2020. Born on September 4th, 1980, He was the youngest Son of Loretta Seaton and the late Randall Bevan Seaton. He left behind his Brother, Jason Randall Seaton and his Nephew, Walker Seaton of the home. He had two half-Sisters, Lori Furr and Ginger Seaton Marks, also two half-Brothers, Max Furr,Jr and Paul Hars, several other neices and nephews. He also had a Girlfriend, Fern Koss, whom he had known for12 years. Roy was a very kind, soft-spoken Man, who never spoke bad of anyone. He will be missed deeply by his family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved