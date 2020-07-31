Roy Bevan Seaton

Sept. 4, 1980 - July 2, 2020

Roy Bevan Seaton of Deland, Fl moved to Heaven to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ on July 2nd, 2020. Born on September 4th, 1980, He was the youngest Son of Loretta Seaton and the late Randall Bevan Seaton. He left behind his Brother, Jason Randall Seaton and his Nephew, Walker Seaton of the home. He had two half-Sisters, Lori Furr and Ginger Seaton Marks, also two half-Brothers, Max Furr,Jr and Paul Hars, several other neices and nephews. He also had a Girlfriend, Fern Koss, whom he had known for12 years. Roy was a very kind, soft-spoken Man, who never spoke bad of anyone. He will be missed deeply by his family and friends.



