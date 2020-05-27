Roy F. Lovingood
July 12, 1931 - May 26, 2020
Roy Lovingood, age 88, of New Smyrna Beach died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Certus Assisted Living, Orange City, Florida. Born in Athens, Tennessee to Winslow Bascomb and Ethel Hendrix Lovingood, Roy came to the area in 1972 from Willowick, Ohio. A general construction contractor and carpenter, he worked performed remodeling work at many local hotels in the Daytona Beach area. He was a member of First Baptist Church, New Smyrna Beach and the American Legion Post 17, New Smyrna Beach. Roy served 12 years in the United States Navy Reserves as a Seabee and served 8 years in the United States Marine Corp. He was a Korean War veteran. He was raised in Murphy, North Carolina and loved going to church and being with his family and friends. Roy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by 3 daughters, Darlene Archer of DeBary; Diane Eaton, of New Smyrna Beach and Joan Bockmiller of DeLand; 2 sons, Larry Lovingood, of Titusville and Mark Lovingood of Gambrills, Maryland; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and cousin, Evanell Bradshaw of Murphy, North Carolina. Roy was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Evelyn and his older brother, Harold. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Entombment will immediately follow.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.