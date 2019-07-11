|
|
Roy L. Brantley
August 29, 1948 - June 18, 2019
Roy L. Brantley, 70, passed away unexpectedly June 18, 2019 at the Parkside Health and Rehabilitation Center in DeLand, FL. He was born August 29, 1948, in Mississippi, the son on John and Dorothy (Camp) Brantley. Following his high school graduation, he served with the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam War. He worked for the Florida Dept. of Transportation in DeLand. He was married for 20 years to Susan M. Brantley. Surviving in addition to his wife, are his son Paul Brantley; and grandchild; four brothers, John Brantley, Dan Brantley, Tom Brantley and Jim Brantley; and many nieces and nephews. Interment service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13 at Hollywood Cemetery, 1031 S. Carpenter Ave. in Orange City, FL. 32763. A service of remembrance will follow at The Heritage Inn, 300 S. Volusia Ave., Orange City.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019