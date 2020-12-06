1/1
Roy Meeker
1939 - 2020
Roy Meeker

Daytona Beach - Roy Eugene Meeker, 81, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away on November 27, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice Care Center in Ormond Beach, Florida. He was born on April 14, 1939 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to the late Daniel Eugene and Elizabeth (Transue) Meeker.

Roy was a veteran of the United States Army where he proudly served his country.

He retired as a Motorcycle instructor after many years instructing his expertise and passion to countless students.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Carol Meeker; five children, Royann (Alan) Scott, Mary Ann (Tom) Milbrodt, Eugene (Theresa) Meeker, Victoria (Issac) Johnson and Roy (Amberlee) Meeker, Jr.; three sep-children, Nichol (Dan) Cox, Ed (Jenny) Olowiany and Mark Albertson; sister, Joyce Soska; twenty four grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his Aunt, Irene Transue in January 2020.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneral.com.






Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
