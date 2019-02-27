Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Rickard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Rickard


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy Rickard Obituary
Roy Rickard
01/03/1932 - 02/23/2019
At the age of 87 after an extraordinary life Roy slipped away from us. Local businessman, motel owner and past member of the Daytona Yacht Club Roy supported many local charities and the arts. He was a loyal visitor of the local dog park in Ormond with his two loving companions Lola and Cassanova and made many life friends. Roy is survived by his sister, Doreen Hawkins and many nieces and nephews. Charitable donations in Roy's honour would be gratefully received by the Halifax Humane Society and Halifax Hospice.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.