Roy Rickard
01/03/1932 - 02/23/2019
At the age of 87 after an extraordinary life Roy slipped away from us. Local businessman, motel owner and past member of the Daytona Yacht Club Roy supported many local charities and the arts. He was a loyal visitor of the local dog park in Ormond with his two loving companions Lola and Cassanova and made many life friends. Roy is survived by his sister, Doreen Hawkins and many nieces and nephews. Charitable donations in Roy's honour would be gratefully received by the Halifax Humane Society and Halifax Hospice.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019