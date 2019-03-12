Home

Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Ruby Crostic


Ruby Crostic Obituary
Ruby Crostic
April 7, 1929 - March 1, 2019
Ruby "Gammy" Crostic, age 89, of New Smyrna Beach, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Oaktree Healthcare, South Daytona.
Born in Richmond, Virginia to Piedmont and Ruth Sutton Bass. Ruby loved spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren. She always looked forward to her day trips with Lynne and Brett.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Ruby will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her daughter, Lynne Bolin and son, Brett Crostic, both of New Smyrna Beach; 2 granddaughters, Christi Bolin of Samsula and Amanda Crostic of Sanford; 3 great grandsons, Noah Tremblay, Joshua Tremblay and Sebastian Fernandez; 2 great-granddaughters, Hanah Tremblay and Maia Fernandez. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Bud and her son, Keith.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
