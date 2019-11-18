|
|
Ruby "Willene" Graves West
1/27/1928 - 11/15/2019
Ruby "Willene" Graves West, 91, went to her heavenly home on November 15, 2019. She was born January 27, 1928 in DeWitt, Arkansas to Richard and Ruby Graves. She grew up on their family farm in Crocketts Bluff, Arkansas. Willene is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Neva Graves (Chester) West, and Mary Jo Graves, two brothers Duke (Lillian) Graves and Gene (Elnora) Graves all of DeWitt, AR; brother in law Doyle Painter of Denver, CO; niece Debbie (Wayne) McSwain of St. Charles, AR; and nephew (Steve) Henry of Little Rock, AR. Willene is survived by her loving husband (68 years), Dean West of DeLand, FL; sister in law Betty West Painter of Denver, CO; nephews and nieces, Kenneth (Diana) Graves of DeWitt, AR; Dennis (Emma) Graves of Fayetteville, AR; Connie (Larry) McCallie of DeWitt, AR; Suellen Henry of Little Rock, AR; Nancy (Bob) Morgan of DeWitt, AR; and Patricia Graves of Forrest City, AR; seven great nieces and nephews; and six great-great nieces and nephews, all of AR. Willene attended The School of Business and Central College in North Little Rock, Arkansas and met the love of her life Dean West. In 1951, they married at Crocketts Bluff Baptist Church. She attended University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and State Teachers College in Conway, Arkansas. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics in 1954. Willene began her teaching career in Arkansas. After relocating in 1960 to DeLand, Florida, she taught Home Economics for 13 years at DeLand High School. She retired from teaching in 1973. She was a member of Stetson Baptist Church where she served as Stetson School Board Chairman, Choir member and Sunday school teacher. Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, November 19th at 11am at Stetson Baptist Church, 1025 West Minnesota Ave. in DeLand, FL with Dr. Robert Buchanan and Dr. Dan Glenn officiating under the direction of Allen-Summerhill Funeral Homes of DeLand, FL. Graveside service will be at DeWitt Cemetery in DeWitt, AR on Saturday, November 23rd at 11am with Essex Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Hospice or a . Online guest book is at www.allensummerhill.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019