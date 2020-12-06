Ruby Lee Conover



Palm Coast - Ruby Lee Conover (née Logston), was born in Sycamore, Georgia on April 6th,1925 and passed away in Lake Worth, Florida on November 25th, 2020. Ruby was raised in Plant City, Florida until the age of 16 when she moved to Atlanta, Georgia to finish high school and attend a finishing school for young southern girls. In the early 1940's she joined the Women's Army Corps as a civilian employee through which she met her future husband, naval officer George Wallace Conover, Jr. of Somerville, New Jersey. They were married in Yosemite on April 21, 1946. Ruby and Wally lived in many places including California, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Michigan, New Jersey, and Brussels, Belgium before finally settling in Palm Coast, Florida in the early 1990's. Ruby enjoyed bowling, playing and watching golf, reading, knitting, and playing bridge (most recently with the Palm Coast Duplicate Bridge Club). Ruby was always the epitome of elegance and sophistication. She is remembered for her frequent and lavish patio parties and for always being dressed to perfection - she only recently stopped wearing a hat on plane journeys.



Ruby is survived by her sons Wayne B. Conover, M.D. (Cecilie) of Carmel, Indiana and Clark S. Conover (Donna) of Wellington, Florida; granddaughters Julie (Jan) Sikorsky (née Conover) and Linda (Steven) Leckart (née Conover); grandsons Kevin W. Conover and Mark S. Mooradian; great grandchildren Jackson H. Sikorsky, Henry T. Leckart, Jordan E. Sikorsky, and Frances L. Leckart; daughter-in-law Debra A. Haynes; brother Charles D. Logston and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband George Wallace Conover, Jr. (1999); daughter Suzanne L. Mooradian (2016); daughter-in-law Paula J. Conover (2013); parents Clyde B. Logston (1980) and Estelle Logston (née Burgess) (1974); siblings Ruth D. Fuller (1989), Eula Bell Wynn (2012), Clyde E. Logston (1994), and Lester C. Logston (1986).



A small memorial service for family and close friends will be held at 2 pm on December 10th, 2020 at Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, Florida.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store