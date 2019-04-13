|
Russell O. Barnhart
04/09/2019
Russell passed away on April 9, 2019. Russell was born in Marietta, Ohio in 1932 to the late Walter and Ada Barnhart and moved to Daytona Beach in 1955. He owned the Toms Peanut distributorship and sold Toms products for 30 years. Additionally, he owned the roving beach ice cream trucks in Ormond Beach for 15 years. Russell was well known in the local Boy Scouts, serving as scout master for Troop 65 for 37 years. Scouting was his life as he spent 50 years as a Scout helping numerous boys, always looking out for the boy that needed help in life. Russell is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Lou, and three children, Rick Barnhart/Marcy, Terri Lou Adams/Philip and Russell B. Barnhart/Kim in addition to 6 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Service will be held at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 North Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Visitation- Friday, April 19th from 4pm-7pm and Sat., April 20th 9am-10am, and the Memorial Service immediately following at 10am. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.
