Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 673-5373
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Barnhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell O. Barnhart


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Russell O. Barnhart Obituary
Russell O. Barnhart
04/09/2019
Russell passed away on April 9, 2019. Russell was born in Marietta, Ohio in 1932 to the late Walter and Ada Barnhart and moved to Daytona Beach in 1955. He owned the Toms Peanut distributorship and sold Toms products for 30 years. Additionally, he owned the roving beach ice cream trucks in Ormond Beach for 15 years. Russell was well known in the local Boy Scouts, serving as scout master for Troop 65 for 37 years. Scouting was his life as he spent 50 years as a Scout helping numerous boys, always looking out for the boy that needed help in life. Russell is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Lou, and three children, Rick Barnhart/Marcy, Terri Lou Adams/Philip and Russell B. Barnhart/Kim in addition to 6 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Service will be held at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 North Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Visitation- Friday, April 19th from 4pm-7pm and Sat., April 20th 9am-10am, and the Memorial Service immediately following at 10am. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now