1/2
Russell R. "Bob" Kraft
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell R. Kraft "Bob"
June 29, 1939 - October 20, 2020
It is with great sadness and love that we announce the passing of Russell "Bob" Kraft on October 20, 2020 at the age of 81. Bob leaves behind his former wife, Margaret Kraft. She was his best friend and caretaker. His Step-Son, Gregory Molnar. Bob was honorably discharged from the Army in December 1964 with Honest and Faithful Service; Bob was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4401, South Daytona, FL and The American Legion, South Daytona, FL. Bob was a very friendly person, very helpful with clients in the Carlton Shores Rehab and Nursing Home. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. Arrangements are under the care of Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home, 301 Big Tree Rd., South Daytona, FL. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneral.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved