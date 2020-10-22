Russell R. Kraft "Bob"
June 29, 1939 - October 20, 2020
It is with great sadness and love that we announce the passing of Russell "Bob" Kraft on October 20, 2020 at the age of 81. Bob leaves behind his former wife, Margaret Kraft. She was his best friend and caretaker. His Step-Son, Gregory Molnar. Bob was honorably discharged from the Army in December 1964 with Honest and Faithful Service; Bob was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4401, South Daytona, FL and The American Legion, South Daytona, FL. Bob was a very friendly person, very helpful with clients in the Carlton Shores Rehab and Nursing Home. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. Arrangements are under the care of Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home, 301 Big Tree Rd., South Daytona, FL. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneral.com
.