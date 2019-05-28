|
Russell Simonetta
08/17/1941 - 05/23/2019
Russell Simonetta, 77, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his home in Daytona Beach, Florida. Russell was born on August 17, 1941 to Joseph and Dorothy Simonetta (predeceased) in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Russell grew up in Daytona Beach, and joined the Army in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army for six years as a Battalion Clerk, and while stationed in Germany, he met his beautiful bride and wife of 57 years, Lieselotte W. Mehrhof. After leaving the service, he worked for Boeing at Cape Kennedy Space Center. He later began a successful career in the vending machine business, "Accuvend Industries" in Daytona Beach with his brother, Robert Simonetta. Together they ran this family owned business for almost two decades. Russell and Robert later purchased a commercial warehouse "Simonetta's Business Complex" in Port Orange, which Russell managed for over 35 years. Apart from his many business accomplishments, Russell enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and loved to renovate and fix things. Russell was also an avid cruiser, and he enjoyed traveling with his wife. Russell is survived by his wife, Lieselotte, and two children, Sheryl (John) Zust, and Russell S. (Penny) Simonetta. He is survived by his grandchildren, Brandon Simonetta, Tyler Simonetta, Connor Simonetta, Kyle Zust and Kevin Zust, as well as his sister, Darlene Betsill, and numerous nieces and nephews. Russell was preceded in death by his siblings, Cathy Baldwin, Henry Simonetta, and Robert Simonetta. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Lohman Funeral home, 1423 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019