|
|
Russell "Rusty" W. Hammond
June 18, 1958 - October 13, 2019
Russell "Rusty" W. Hammond, 61, of Deland, FL, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born on June 18, 1958 in Hartford, CT to Dale & Hollis Hammond and moved to Florida at 16 months old. Rusty graduated from Spruce Creek High School in 1978 & went on to get his EMT certification at DBCC. He then went to work for Beacon Ambulance and Mother Tees. He married Valerie Hausch in 1983 and fathered two daughters, Jennifer and Lindsay. He then opened Jenny-Lynn Screen Printing & also worked for Cash Boys Locksmith, eventually opening his own business, Rooster's Locksmith. Rusty is deeply loved and survived by his mother, Dale Hammond, Partner Laura Stimax, daughters Jennifer Edwards (Stephen Jr) and Lindsay (Jeremy) Kiefer; brothers Michael and Timothy Hammond of New York State; ex-wife Valerie Hammond; grandsons Liam and Lane Kiefer along with many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. A Celebration of Life will be held November 17, 2019 at Sopotnick's Cabbage Patch Bar starting at Noon. Covered dishes are welcome.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019