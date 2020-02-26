|
|
Ruth Ann "Rudy" Davis Thomas
Nov. 8, 1951 - Feb. 22, 2020
Ruth Ann "Rudy" Davis Thomas passed away Saturday, February 22 at her home in DeLand surrounded by her family. Rudy was born on November 8, 1951 in Pittsburgh, PA to Dorothy and Walter Davis. The oldest of three, she was an Army Brat. Her and her family moved to DeLand in 1959. Rudy graduated from DeLand High, class of 1969. During her time at DHS, she was active in Tri-Hi-Y, The Marching Bulldogs, head majorette and the unofficial Miss DHS of 1969. After high school, Rudy found one of her many passions, caring for others. In 1971, she graduated from Winter Park Memorial Hospital School of Radiologic Technology. She then moved to Atlanta for a short time. Upon returning to DeLand, she spent almost 30 years working in the field she loved, radiology. She eventually became the lead CT and MRI tech. Rudy truly loved her patients and her work, often becoming a bright spot in many of patients' days and lives.
In 1980, Rudy re-met the love of her life, Henry. They married the next year and were inseparable. Between 1983 and 1991, they had six children. Rudy did everything and anything to provide for her children and give them the best life possible. She also became a second mom to many of her kids' friends. Whether it was snacks, a shoulder to cry on, motherly advice or just a safe place to be, Rudy was there for anyone that needed her. Rudy had many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, planning and catering weddings, hosting parties, cooking, essential oils, and attending her children's activities. She was a strong advocate for marijuana use for heath needs.
Rudy is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Dorothy Davis, and her brother, Dennis. She is survived by her loving husband, Henry; her pride and joy, her children: Kendrick, Cassie, Dottie, Roni, Wendy (Deon), and Chance (Vanessa); her world, her grandchildren: Beegie, Jade, and Cassie; and her brother, Jimmy. A celebration of life will be held at Sunday, March 1 from 2pm – 5pm at the Quail Hollow Clubhouse, 1968 Quail Hollow Dr, DeLand, FL 32720. In lieu of flowers, Rudy has requested that you support the Democratic Party.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020