|
|
Ruth Anne (nee Boehm) Gariepy
10/12/1939 - 3/15/2019
Ruth Anne (nee Boehm) Gariepy died in Deland, FL March 15, 2019. She was born in New York City on October 12, 1939 to Edgar and Sylvia (nee MacMurray) Boehm, both deceased. She is survived by her husband, Mark P. Gariepy, of Deland and sons, John E. Gariepy, (Christina) of Manchester, NJ and Michael D. Gariepy, (Darlene) of Port Orange, FL, and five grandchildren, Brett, Alexander, Cassandra, Jacob and Cooper. Ruth is also survived by her sister Elizabeth "BettyLu" Crawford and her husband Harold Crawford. She was pre-deceased by her brother William "Billy" Boehm. Billy's widow Carol survives. Ruth was raised in New York City. Ruth's father died when she was nine and her mother raised the three children alone. Ruth graduated from Richmond Hill High School and rose to be an executive secretary in New York and Connecticut. She was married to Mark on September 8, 1973. She was a stay at home mom and was very active at school functions. She was known by many as a "school mom" and involved member of the PTA. Later, Ruth earned a college degree and returned to work in the New Jersey area. She retired as an executive secretary in the Healthcare Industry. Ruth was an excellent bowler and loved to travel. She visited at least 38 states, Europe and the United Kingdom. Still later she became an accomplished quilter and won a number of blue ribbons at county fairs. Ruth was tall in stature for her time and was firmly independent in spirit. Ruth was a member of several organizations and was a regular volunteer for Monmouth County Parks. She was a highly regarded friend and neighbor. She was beloved. Cremation was private; services were held on March 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ruth's memory to Friends of the Parks (Monmouth County Parks System) at PO Box 686 Lincroft, NJ 07738 or by calling 732-975-9735.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019