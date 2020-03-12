|
Ruth Baker Gilbert
March 5, 1922 - March 10, 2020
One of the last of the few remaining of the Greatest Generation passed on today. Ruth Baker Gilbert, born March 5, 1922 in White Plains, N.Y., moved to Florida in 1969, died on March 10 with her family by her side. Ruth led an active life of service to family, church and community. Over the years Ruth made her mark during WWII as an airplane riveter, and in time as a Girl Scout leader, with League of Women Voters, a Sunday school teacher, church choir, thrift shop, library volunteer, DAB MOAB docent, and continued with choir and library volunteer in her later years at Bishops Glen. Her many talents included; painting, knitting, sewing, piano playing and Ruth had an amazing voice, even in her 90's. She also earned degrees and worked in real estate and hotel management. Predeceased by her husband, Robert Gilbert, and granddaughter, Wendy Bailey, Ruth is lovingly remembered by her daughters Karen Chusko, husband George, Susan Tsiropinas, husband George, son Sandy Jones, as well as 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, and many friends. Donations may be made to Halifax Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020