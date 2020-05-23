Ruth Bennett Yuzzolin
Yuzzolin - 05/21/2020
Ruth Bennett Yuzzolin, 74, of Port Orange passed away peacefully Thursday May 21, 2020. She was born August 2, 1945 in Kokomo, IN, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Thelma (Donnell) Bennett.
Ruth was a member of the Church of the Epiphany, Port Orange where she served on the Finance Board and volunteered in many capacities. She was a co-owner of the Town and Country Insurance Agency, circa 1974. Ruth was a great supporter of animal rescues. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, marrying in 1972, John G Yuzzolin, her two daughters, Beth Lea Hughes (Carleton) and Tammie Yuzzolin Goodballet and her son Johnny Yuzzolin (Lori). She is also survived her grandchildren, Donovan and Evan Hughes, Sophie and Tripp Goodballet and Lola and Jax Yuzzolin, by her two siblings, Harriet Jesse Bennett and James Bennett and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Lawrence Bennett.
A Mass of Resurrection will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday May 26, 2020 at the Church of the Epiphany, 201 Lafayette St., Port Orange FL. 32127.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the Halifax Hospice or to the Halifax Humane Society. Online condolences and memories may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.