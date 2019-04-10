|
|
Ruth Croft
11/18/1921 - 04/07/2019
Ruth Croft, "The Hat Lady", born Nov. 18, 1921 in Massachusetts, passed away Sunday, April 7th at the age of 97. She was the mother of 9 children. Ma, you were always the nature lover, the art and beauty lover, the good food lover (even though there was a lot of food you didn't like, very fussy). We thank you for the love of the ocean and the forest and the love of walking in nature. We thank you for the love of reading, music, and theatre. We thank you for the good times with family over meals and holidays. We thank you for a love of the deep things, the spiritual things in life, for the love of the Creator of all things. So, we think you can be thankful and proud of all that you passed on to your children. You became a wise and loving mother and we thank you for that. Growing up we always had beautiful flowers in the yard. She was a great gardener! In her 50's she started taking Art classes at the museum of Fine Arts in Boston, then studied from books and other classes. She kept painting until about five months ago. We all have houses full of her beautiful art work. God and church were a big part of her life. She was always reading her holy books and if it wasn't that, it would be her crossword puzzles or playing Solitare. She always kept busy! Dad passed away after 64 years of marital bliss in 2006, followed by three of their children. She is survived by four daughters and two sons. It's your turn to join them, Ma. A very special angel got it's wings! We will miss you more than we can express. "We are only dust, but beloved dust!"
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019