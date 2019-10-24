|
|
Ruth D. James Clark
Oct. 18, 1926 - October 12, 2019
Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth D. James Clark, 92, who passed on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Daytona Beach, will be 2 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home Inc. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM today (Fri, Oct 25) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 12:30 PM until service time on Saturday. Mrs. Ruth D. James Clark was born to the proud parents of the late Henry dukes and Alion (Jennie) English Dukes on October 18, 1926 in Lake Butler, Florida. She grew up in Gainesville, Florida where she attended Lincoln Elementary and Senior High School until her junior year, then moved to Daytona Beach, Florida and completed her senior year at the former Campbell Senior High School. After her graduation, she received her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Bethune-Cookman College. Her quest for higher education took her to Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) where she graduated with a Master's Degree in Elementary Supervision and Administration. She pressed on and received an Education Specialist (Ed.S) Degree from Florida Atlantic University. During her professional career which spanned over 31 years, she taught and nurtured students for 3 years at Volusia Avenue Elementary School and then was promoted to Home-School Liaison teacher and eventually became an Administrator for the Home-School Liaison Program. She received numerous plaques, awards, commendations and honored for dedication to the public school system. She was a member of the Volusia County Education Association, Florida Education Association (where she served as treasurer), Association of Public School Administrators, Phi Theta Kappa Fraternity, Professional Primary Schools Association. She married William James of Miami, Florida and to this union fraternal twins Paul James, Sr. and Paulette James, who proceeded her in death. A devoted daughter Paula James Burnside. She later married Peter Clark, the union lasted 15 years till his demise. She had a passion for designing and sewing clothes for her daughter and herself. She was an avid reader. On Saturday, October 12, 2019, Ruth James Clark earned her heavenly wings after hearing the Master's call. She leaves to cherish her memories: a daughter: Paula James Burnside, Daytona Beach, Florida; granddaughter: Andrea Mathurin, Orlando, Florida; grandsons: Paul James, Stone Mountain, Georgia, David James, Sean James and Marcus all of Boynton, Florida; great-grandchildren: Latoya (Marlon) Massey, Orlando, Florida, Devon James, Stone Mountain, Georgia; great great- grandchildren: Zayn and Kai, nieces, nephews and other family members.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019