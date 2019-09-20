Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Homes
163 S Volusia Ave
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 775-4664
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Homes
163 S Volusia Ave
Orange City, FL 32763
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Homes
163 S Volusia Ave
Orange City, FL 32763
View Map
Ruth Dinneen Farrell


1937 - 2019
Ruth Dinneen Farrell
01/9/1937 - 09/19/2019
Ruth Dinneen Farrell, 82 of Osteen passed away Septmeber 19, 2019 at her home. She was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on January 9, 1937 and was a waitress. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Duane, her son Gene and her daughter Monica. The family will receive friends on Monday, 9/23 from 6-8pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in Orange City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 24th at 1pm at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in Orange City. Burial will follow at Osteen Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Orange City is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
