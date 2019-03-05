|
Ruth Elise Weidner Hall
01/25/1937 - 03/01/2019
Ruth Elise Weidner Hall (82), a 37-year resident of Ormond Beach, died in hospice care in St. Peter, MN. Ruth, born in Washington, D.C. on January 25, 1937, was the daughter of Rev. William Albert Schiebel and Clara Sophia Brandt Schiebel of MN. She was raised in downtown D.C, six blocks from the White House. An accomplished musician – cello and organ – she became organist at her father's church – Mount Olivet Lutheran Church at age 18. She graduated from McKinley Tech High School in 1954 and attended Wilson Teachers College before marrying Vernon William (Bill) Weidner in 1958. They had four children: Mary, Paul, Philip and John and lived in Alexandria, VA before moving to Ormond Beach in 1968. In Florida, Ruth continued as a church musician/choir director at Holy Cross, Grace and Trinity Lutheran churches. She also became a children's librarian -- her dream job. She was the children's librarian at Ormond Beach Public Library and later the head of the children's department at the Volusia County Library on City Island. She joined the Sweet Adelines Women's Barbershop Chorus and continued a member until her death. Over the years Ruth also visited Israel with her pastor father, Germany with childhood associates, Finland to visit an exchanged student she had hosted in Florida, and Poland with her current husband. In 2005, after living in Florida for 37 years, Ruth moved to Minnesota which she had visited frequently with her parents and her children over the years. She was welcomed by dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins and their children. She continued as a church organist and provided piano instruction. She joined the Minnesota Valley Chorus Sweet Adelines. She was an accomplished seamstress and quilter and a member of the Ewenique Quilt Guild of St. Peter. A frequent exhibitor at county fairs and quilt shows, she was often awarded ribbons for her work. In 2011 she married John F. Hall, Sr. whom she had dated briefly during and after high school. They went their separate ways for 55 years before reuniting and marrying. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her brother David, his wife Phyllis, and by numerous Minnesota aunts, uncles and cousins. She is remembered by her children: Mary Elise Durham (Matt), Paul William Weidner (Karen)¸ Philip Edward Weidner, and John Mark Weidner (Deb), by eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren and by her first husband Bill Weidner (Heidi). She is also remembered by John Hall, Sr. and by her three step-children and six step-grandchildren. Following the example of her parents, brother and sister-in-law, Ruth dedicated her body to medical science. A memorial service will be held March 23 at First Lutheran Church, St. Peter, MN. Memorials are suggested to Sweet Adelines or . Remembrances can be left at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com
