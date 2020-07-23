Ruth Elizabeth (Whitford) Meadows
October 6, 1920 - July 20, 2020
Ruth Elizabeth (Whitford) Meadows, 99 of Ormond Beach Florida passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Coquina Center, Ormond Beach. She was born October 6, 1920 in Daytona Beach, Florida to James and Lillian (Lindsay) Whitford. She was a homemaker and was a member of Refuge Bible Fellowship Church in Bunnell, Florida. She was the eldest of eleven children born in Daytona Beach. She graduated from Mainland High School (formally Daytona Beach High School) in 1938. She was an avid reader and a former member of the First United Methodist Church of Daytona Beach, where she taught Sunday School. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Rick) Folsom, and Janis Searle, by her son, Robert "Bob (Deb) Meadows, two brothers, Robert (Addie) and Charles Whitford and a sister Barbara Esser, as well as twelve grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, by seven of her siblings, her husband, Kernis Meadows, and a daughter, Karen Clausman. Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, July 24th at 10:00 am at Daytona Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to the Refuge Bible Fellowship Church; 2323 N. State St. Unit 63 Bunnell, FL 32110. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
.