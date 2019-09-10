Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Halcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Halcomb


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Halcomb Obituary
Ruth Halcomb
05/11/1940 - 09/05/2019
Ruth Halcomb, 79, departed from us September 5, 2019 in Edgewater, FL. Viewing will be held Friday, September 13th from 6 PM to 8 PM at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home of Deland, FL. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 14th at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home of Deland, beginning at 2 PM with graveside services following at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens of Edgewater, FL. Born May 11, 1940 in Franklin, OH. Mrs. Halcomb was preceded in death by her father and mother, Olan and Nellie Purkey, her brothers Jack and Thomas, her sisters Dorothy and Nancy as well as her husband of 33 years, Fred. She is survived by sister, Joy and children Danny, Dennis, Donnie, Donna, Michael, Elizabeth and Olan, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now