Ruth Halcomb
05/11/1940 - 09/05/2019
Ruth Halcomb, 79, departed from us September 5, 2019 in Edgewater, FL. Viewing will be held Friday, September 13th from 6 PM to 8 PM at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home of Deland, FL. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 14th at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home of Deland, beginning at 2 PM with graveside services following at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens of Edgewater, FL. Born May 11, 1940 in Franklin, OH. Mrs. Halcomb was preceded in death by her father and mother, Olan and Nellie Purkey, her brothers Jack and Thomas, her sisters Dorothy and Nancy as well as her husband of 33 years, Fred. She is survived by sister, Joy and children Danny, Dennis, Donnie, Donna, Michael, Elizabeth and Olan, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019