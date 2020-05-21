Ruth IsaacMay 5, 1933 - May 14, 2020Graveside Services for Mrs. Ruth Isaac, 87, New Smyrna Beach, who passed on May 14, 2020, will be 11 AM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery with Pastor Jacqueline Cockerham of Mt. Zion C.M.E. church officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-7 today (Fri. May 22) at Gainous-Wynn Funeral Home. Mrs. Isaac was born on May 5, 1933 in Franklin County, North Carolina. She worked for many years as a Certified Nursing Assistance and retired from Bert Fish Medical Center in 1988. She was active and a faithful member of Mt. Zion C.M.E. Church. Her passion was sewing and baking cakes for her family and friends. She was a dedicated and loving mother and wife. Mrs. Isaac made her peaceful journey to be with the Lord on May 14, 2020 with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Lucius Issac Jr.; daughter, Carolyn Mangum; grandson, Kendall Isaac; 2 brothers and four sisters. She is survived by sons: Donnie Mangum, Johnny Mangum, Darryl (Patricia) Isaac, Anthony (Angela) Isaac and Timothy Isaac; daughters: Linda Mangum, Auyonda (Carl) Cohen, Vanessa (Roger) Jones and Demetricia Patterson; sisters: Annie Lou Montague, Evasteen Carroll and Jessie (Clarence) Buffalo; brothers: Richard (Janie) Clifton and Salathiel (Linda) Clifton; 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and caregiver: Leatha Davis.