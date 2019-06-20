|
|
Ruth J. Packer
11/01/1939 - 06/13/2019
Ruth J. Packer, 79, passed away and went to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 13 at 4 pm. She was in Halifax Hospital, Daytona Beach, Florida. Her memorial service will be at the Trinity UMC, 306 West Wisconsin, DeLand, FL 32720, June 22, 2019, the service will start at 2pm. Ruth was born on November 1, 1939 at the Genesee Hospital in Rochester, NY. Her 3 children were born in the same hospital. She retired From the Genesee Hospital. She worked in the Data Processing Dept. and became the Supervisor. She married Lee Packer on August 31, 1985. In her younger years she had a very difficult life. When other women were going through difficult times she shared her experience to let them know that other woman went through the same difficulties and that there was light at the end of the tunnel. When she retired, she volunteered at a Hospice to help the dying patients have a comfortable end to their life. She also volunteered for the Richmond Honeoye Fire and Rescue Service. When she moved to Deland, FL, she volunteered at the Trinity UMC's Christ Closet helping the poor and homeless. She did many more positive things in her life there are just too many to list. She is survived by her husband Lee, her sister Trish, brother Art, daughter Davine and sons Dan and Paul.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 20 to June 21, 2019