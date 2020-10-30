Ruth "Mickey" KennedyFeb. 27, 1926 - Oct. 29, 2020Ruth "Mickey" Kennedy, 94, formerly of Edgewater and Lexington Place, New Smyrna Beach, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Sandy Alderman. Our wonderful mother was surrounded in love by her two children and many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was a fitting goodbye for this amazing woman who spent a lifetime thinking of others. Known by many names, "Mickey, Aunt Ruth, Mom, Grandma and GG", she was as much loved by her entire family as the love she gave to each of them. Her loss leaves a giant hole in the Kennedy family. Mickey was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Robert "Skeets" Kennedy. She is survived her son, John (Mary Patt) Kennedy of Port Orange; daughter, Sandy (Buren) Alderman of New Smyrna Beach; five grandchildren, Melissa Gollegly of Seattle, WA, Jana (Scott) Moore also of Seattle, Jason (Jenny) Kennedy of Chesterfield, VA, Jonathan (Julia) Kennedy of Ft. Lauderdale and Justin (Susan) Kennedy of Edgewater and twelve terrific great-grandchildren ranging in age from 13 to 23. The family would like to thank the caring professionals at Vitas Hospice for the excellent care provided to our mother. Due to Covid-19, no service is scheduled for this time. A celebration of life service will occur at a later date. Cremation will be by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach.