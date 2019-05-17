|
Ruth M. Scheja
04/28/2019
Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Ruth M. Scheja, 96, who passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Palm Coast. Her family will be receiving guests on Monday, May 20, 2019 before Mass in the memorial room of the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow immediately after mass at the columbarium of the church. Ruth and her husband Ernst moved to Palm Coast in 1985 from East Hanover New Jersey. She was a graduate of Seton Hall University and a Registered Nurse at Morristown Memorial Hospital in New Jersey for many years. Ruth is predeceased by her husband Ernst C. Scheja of 43 years and is survived by her daughter Veronica Scheja of California and sister Kathleen Bottazzi of Brick New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Ruth's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2019