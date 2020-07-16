Ruth Mildred EvansOctober 31, 1933 - July 7, 2020Graveside Services for Mrs. Ruth Mildred Evans, 86, Oak Hill, who passed on July 7, 2020, will be 10 AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Dr. Herbert McGraw, Pastor, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, officiating. Calling hours will be from 6-8 PM, today, (Fri, July 17) at Gainous-Wynn Funeral Home. Mrs. Evans was born October 31, 1933 in Oconee, GA to the late Jim and Mildred Wood. After her mother passed, her father married Allie Bell Jordan, who became a mother to her. She enjoyed fishing, cooking and making people laugh by sometimes telling her life stories. She was a personal cook for about 20 years. She married the late Eugene Evans in 1955. She was a faithful member of the Macedonia M.B. Church for 71 years where she was a Deaconess, on the Mother Board, a former choir member and church clerk. She was also preceded in death by her children: Eugene Evans, Jr., and Lilly P. Evans; and siblings: Jim, Jr., Matthew, Mary Lou, Lola Mae, Emory, Green, James, Isadore and Arleatha. She is survived by 5 children: Bernard Evans, Sr., Kentrelle Evans, Linda Evans, Beverly Evans-Rimmer, Diana Evans; daughters-in-law: Victoria Evans, Ruth Evans; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a sister: Ella Maude Smith; aunts: Christine Hood, Thelma Lee Mae, Zora Smith; caregiver: Tamara Merrick; a host of, other family and friends.