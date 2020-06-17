Ruth Miller

June 8,2020

Ruth E. Miller 73 of Port Orange passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 8th

She is survived by her daughter Christine Marie Hall,a grandson Logan Hall and her beloved dog Daisy Mae.

She is also survived by her sister Katherine of North Carolina.

Both of her husbands preceded her.

A memorial service will be held at All Saints Lutheran church at a later date.

She will be remembered and greatly missed by her family and many friends.



