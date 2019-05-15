|
Ruth Newton Hamaker
02/06/1930 - 05/07/2019
After a lengthy illness, Ruth Newton Hamaker of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on May 9, 2019. Ruth was born in Casar, North Carolina on February 6, 1930. She was a member of Port Orange Baptist Church. Ruth worked as a nurse at Halifax Hospital for 20 years. She is survived by four (4) children, Paul Hamaker of Port Orange, Billy Carswell of Morganton, N.C., Rockey Gurley of Flagler Beach, FL and Aloma Mullins of Green Cove Springs, FL, has 4 grandchildren, Chris Gurley, Melissa Crow, Jennifer Spenner and Lisa Alexander, 14 great grandchildren and 6 great, great grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held on May 25, 2019, 11 am, at Port Orange Baptist Church located at 316 Church Street, Port Orange, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Port Orange Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 15 to May 19, 2019