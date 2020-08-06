Ruth Vivian Elmore1927 - 2020Ruth Elmore was born April 22, 1927 and grew up in Queens Village, Long Island, NY. Ruth died peacefully at the Halifax Hospice Center in Orange City, FL on August 4, 2020. A native New Yorker, she went to Albany State College for Teachers where she met her husband Jim on a blind date. They were married in 1950 and celebrated 70 years of marriage in July 2020. Jim and Ruth made homes in Southbury, CT and Simsbury, CT before retiring to Melbourne, FL and then John Knox Village, Orange City, FL. At John Knox, she was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, Deland, FL. Ruth was a lifelong teacher. She began her career in NYC public schools teaching science. When her sons Richard and James were young her teaching was diverted to home tutoring which the boys did not always appreciate. She then taught math at the Ethel Walker School in CT, followed by computer science instruction to Aetna employees and finally teaching computers to fellow John Knox Village residents. Ruth was a people person. She loved getting to know anyone and everyone. She enjoyed skiing, swimming in the ocean, playing tennis, and travel. She lived her life to the fullest. Ruth and Jim especially enjoyed spending time with family. Ruth and Jim loved to race family all over Disney making sure we got a taste of everything the parks had to offer. She loved to travel through the northeast to visit with extended family and friends. Ruth is survived by Ruth's husband, I. James Elmore, Ruth's sister, Marguerite Cox, Ruth's children, Richard Elmore and James R. Elmore, daughters-in law Julie Elmore and Susan Elmore, grandchildren, Katie Mota, Michael Elmore, Tony Elmore, Calvin Elmore, Anthony Gomez, Jasmine Elmore and Scotch Hanning and great grandchildren, Oliver Mota, Manu Mota and Pilar Mota. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Marguerite Seelbach. The energy she showed in her later years at John Knox was the energy we saw her entire life. She will be missed by all of us.