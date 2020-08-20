1/1
Ruthie Lee (Cooper) Meeks
1936 - 2020
Ruthie Lee (Cooper) Meeks
Feb. 16, 1936 - Aug. 9, 2020
Graveside Services for Mrs. Ruthie Lee (Cooper) Meeks, 84, New Smyrna Beach, who passed on August 9, 2020 in New Smyrna Beach, will be 11 AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery. UNDER CDC GUIDANCE - REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Fri. Aug. 21) at Gainous-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc., New Smyrna Beach, FL. Ruthie Lee (Cooper) Meeks was born on February 16, 1936 in Pavo, Georgia to the late Amanda (Lamons) Cooper and the late Reverend Gabriel Cooper. She received her high school diploma after attending Chisholm night classes. She was married to the late Charles Henry Meeks She retired from Bert Fish Medical Center after 17 years of service in the Sterile Processing Department. Ruthie was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove MBC. Ruthie leaves to cherish her memory, daughters: Vicki McDowell-Horne and Charvette Meeks, sons-in-law, Charles McDowell and Alvin Richardson, grandchildren Rashad Davis (Kristi), Amanda Richardson and T'Keyah McDowell (Tyrone Brooks), great-grandsons, Tyson Brooks and Brenton Richardson, aunt, Fannie Mae Cooper, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
GAINOUS - WYNN FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - New Smyrna Beach
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery
