Ruthie Lee (Cooper) MeeksFeb. 16, 1936 - Aug. 9, 2020Graveside Services for Mrs. Ruthie Lee (Cooper) Meeks, 84, New Smyrna Beach, who passed on August 9, 2020 in New Smyrna Beach, will be 11 AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery. UNDER CDC GUIDANCE - REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Fri. Aug. 21) at Gainous-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc., New Smyrna Beach, FL. Ruthie Lee (Cooper) Meeks was born on February 16, 1936 in Pavo, Georgia to the late Amanda (Lamons) Cooper and the late Reverend Gabriel Cooper. She received her high school diploma after attending Chisholm night classes. She was married to the late Charles Henry Meeks She retired from Bert Fish Medical Center after 17 years of service in the Sterile Processing Department. Ruthie was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove MBC. Ruthie leaves to cherish her memory, daughters: Vicki McDowell-Horne and Charvette Meeks, sons-in-law, Charles McDowell and Alvin Richardson, grandchildren Rashad Davis (Kristi), Amanda Richardson and T'Keyah McDowell (Tyrone Brooks), great-grandsons, Tyson Brooks and Brenton Richardson, aunt, Fannie Mae Cooper, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.