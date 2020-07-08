1/
Ryan Lee Amick
1972 - 2020
Ryan Lee Amick
5/31/1972 - 6/28/2020

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Ryan Lee Amick, our beloved son, brother, family member, and friend, passed suddenly Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Halifax Hospital.
Ryan was born in Charleston, WV and moved with family to Ormond Beach, FL in 1984. He graduated from Seabreeze High School and attended Santa Fe Community College. Ryan was an avid sports fan with great love for the Steelers, WV Mountaineers, and FL Gators.
Ryan's loving nature and kindness was evident in his commitment to the many friendships he developed. His winning smile affected many people. A celebration of Ryan's life will be held later this summer.
Ryan is much loved and greatly missed by his father, Kenneth, mother, Sharon, brother, Ty, family pet, Echo, and a multitude of friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
