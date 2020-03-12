|
|
Ryan Nicholas Campbell
July 18, 1982 - February 29, 2020
Ryan Nicholas Campbell moved forward on his spiritual journey on February 29, 2020, at the young age of 37. Ryan was born on July 16,1982, at the Halifax Medical Center to Jennifer (Fales) and Christopher Campbell. Jennifer and Chris experienced the deep and true meaning of unconditional love from the moment Ryan was placed in their arms. Ryan attended Ormond Beach Elementary, Ormond Middle School, and Seabreeze High School graduating in 2000. He continued his education at Daytona Beach Community College and went on to earn his Bachelor's in Science from Florida State University. He loved FSU, the Seminoles, and his time spent in Tallahassee. Ryan had many passions including fishing, football (Go Noles), snowboarding, scuba-diving, boating, reading, and eating Maine baked, stuffed lobstah. He was a kind and gentle soul who was always trying to help others. He was smart, had an amazing sense of humor, and a beautiful infectious smile. At an early age, Ryan would entertain adults with his conversations and recitations of Shel Silverstein poems, his favorite being The Crocodile's Toothache. At the age of 3, he had memorized several books and could recite the words on each page verbatim leading you to believe he was actually reading the book to you. He spent many wonderful summer vacations in Calais, Maine, and New Brunswick visiting with his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Ryan faced many challenges in his life with the most difficult being his long struggle with the disease of addiction. He didn't choose to be an addict, nor did he want to be an addict. He spent most of 2019 at Gainesville in treatment at the Florida Recovery Center (FRC) where he received excellent care from a highly skilled team of understanding doctors, therapists, and staff. Ryan always researched the facilities where he sought treatment, and went willingly, enthusiastically participated in their program, and left with hope for his future. But addiction is a disease that highjacks and rewires the brain and doesn't easily release its hold. Ryan was a warrior, facing his addiction and all its associated challenges with a courage that was inspirational. Ryan is survived by his mother, Jennifer Campbell of Ormond Beach, FL, father Christopher (Linda) Campbell of Edgewater, FL half-brother Christopher Campbell of DeLeon Springs, FL grandmothers Betsey Fales of Ormond Beach, FL and Elizabeth Campbell of Oak Bay, NB, Uncle Eugene (Connie) Fales of The Villages ,FL, aunts Elizabeth Fales of Ormond Beach, FL, Nanette (Tom) Giddens of Oak Bay, NB, and Lori Carson of Old Ridge, NB, plus special greats aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Edward C. Fales Jr, and Donald R. Campbell, and uncles Donald W. Campbell, and Edward Colson Fales III. Ryan's celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 3:00 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 56 N Halifax Dr, Ormond Beach, FL [google.com]. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family can be made at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020