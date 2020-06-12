Ryan Tyler Futch

07/07/76 - 06/09/20

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our Ty Ty on June 9, 2020. Ty was born on July 7, 1976 in Ormond Beach, Fl to Sharon Gilley Futch Ormond Beach and Leslie D. Futch Ormond Beach. Ty attended Seabreeze High School followed by culinary school for his love of Cooking. He also enjoyed surfing, fishing, snow skiing ,dirt bike racing and spending Saturdays in the Swamp cheering for the Gators with his family. Ty is survived by his parents, his brother Shannon (Tina) Futch of Ormond Beach, Fl, his sister Brittney (Phillip) Comino Ormond Beach, Fl , 2 nieces Lacey (Angelo) Graziano and Malia Comino, 2 nephews Zachary Futch and Giovanni Comino, 2 great nephews Jaxon and Gavin Graziano as well as loving aunts,uncles and cousins. A celebration of life will be held on a later date.



