Ryck C. Hundremark
04/16/2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Ryck C. Hundredmark announces his passing on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Ryck was a driving force with Ormond Main Street, Inc. where he served as a two-term President as well as on various boards and committees in Ormond Beach, his home of 14 years. In 2017 Ryck received the Ormond Beach Mayor's award for Civic Engagement. Ryck will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 30 years, Nancy, his children; Mary Jayne and Jill and his step-children Tony and Richard. Ryck will also be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren and by his siblings, Alice, Patrick and Robert. Ryck was predeceased by his parents, Carlton E. and L. Roberta (Cooper) Hundredmark. A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd. Ormond Beach. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers please consider Memorial Contributions to:
"Ryck C. Hundremark Memorial Scholarship Fund"
(Payable to):
Ormond MainStreet
44 W Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019